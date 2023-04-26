© 2023 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

25 years of the Breast Cancer Coalition of Rochester

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 26, 2023 at 3:04 PM EDT
(foreground) Jahaira Capellan and Holly Anderson, and (background) Christina Thompson and Colleen Molina on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Jahaira Capellan and Holly Anderson, and (background) Christina Thompson and Colleen Molina on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

In 1997, nine women gathered around a kitchen table to discuss life altering news. All of them had been diagnosed with breast cancer. That meeting served as the foundation for what would later become the Breast Cancer Coalition of Rochester. Officially incorporated in 1998, the Coalition is now celebrating 25 years of supporting people who have been diagnosed with breast and gynecological cancers.

This hour, we’re joined by leaders of the organization to discuss what has changed when it comes to serving patients, how the survivor population has changed, and how funding for breast cancer has become commercialized (think “pink ribbon” initiatives). We also talk about the future of the organization and about cancer support. Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack