25 years of the Breast Cancer Coalition of Rochester

In 1997, nine women gathered around a kitchen table to discuss life altering news. All of them had been diagnosed with breast cancer. That meeting served as the foundation for what would later become the Breast Cancer Coalition of Rochester. Officially incorporated in 1998, the Coalition is now celebrating 25 years of supporting people who have been diagnosed with breast and gynecological cancers.

This hour, we’re joined by leaders of the organization to discuss what has changed when it comes to serving patients, how the survivor population has changed, and how funding for breast cancer has become commercialized (think “pink ribbon” initiatives). We also talk about the future of the organization and about cancer support. Our guests:

