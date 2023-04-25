© 2023 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

What you need to know about a common chemical linked to a increased risk of Parkinson's disease

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 25, 2023 at 2:52 PM EDT
Dr. Ray Dorsey and Yvonne Hylton on Connections
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
Dr. Ray Dorsey and Yvonne Hylton on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Parkinson’s disease is the fastest growing brain condition in the world. A new paper co-authored by Dr. Ray Dorsey at the University of Rochester Medical Center shows that a common chemical may be fueling the rise of the disease. Trichloroethylene (TCE) is used to dry clean clothes, to decaffeinate coffee, and to degrease metal. It was one of the main contaminant at the Marine Corps base Camp Lejeune and has been found in up to one-third of the groundwater in the U.S. According to the research, TCE is linked with a 500 percent increased risk of Parkinson’s disease.

We talk with Dr. Dorsey about his work, about the changes he would like to see when it comes to TCE use and exposure, and we hear from a local woman with Parkinson’s disease about the advocacy work she’s doing in the region. Our guests:

*To learn more about an upcoming event with Dr. Dorsey, click here. To register, email ROCParkNet@gmail.com.

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack