Previewing 2023's Imagine RIT event
A human hamster wheel, a VR headset that helps astronauts maintain their balance, animatronics. These are just three projects featured in more than 350 exhibits at this year’s Imagine RIT event. The festival will be held on Saturday and will include about 2,000 participants.
This hour, we talk to three RIT engineering students about their work, about how technology and AI are changing their fields, and how they are setting themselves up to become leaders in their industries.
Our guests:
- Bob Finnerty, associate vice president of university communications at the Rochester Institute of Technology
- Lucy Zhang, member of RIT’s Engineering House, which is showcasing a human hamster wheel project
- Jordan Cincotti, RIT engineering student who recently spent a week with NASA, showcasing a VR headset that helps astronauts maintain their balance
- Ian Dolfi, RIT electrical and mechanical engineering student and member of RIT’s Engineering House, who has had two co-ops with Hasbro