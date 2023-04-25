© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Previewing 2023's Imagine RIT event

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT
(foreground) Lucy Zhang and Ian Dolfi, and (background) Jordan Cincotti and Bob Finnerty on "Connections"
(foreground) Lucy Zhang and Ian Dolfi, and (background) Jordan Cincotti and Bob Finnerty on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.
A human hamster wheel, a VR headset that helps astronauts maintain their balance, animatronics. These are just three projects featured in more than 350 exhibits at this year’s Imagine RIT event. The festival will be held on Saturday and will include about 2,000 participants.

This hour, we talk to three RIT engineering students about their work, about how technology and AI are changing their fields, and how they are setting themselves up to become leaders in their industries.

Our guests:

  • Bob Finnerty, associate vice president of university communications at the Rochester Institute of Technology
  • Lucy Zhang, member of RIT’s Engineering House, which is showcasing a human hamster wheel project
  • Jordan Cincotti, RIT engineering student who recently spent a week with NASA, showcasing a VR headset that helps astronauts maintain their balance
  • Ian Dolfi, RIT electrical and mechanical engineering student and member of RIT’s Engineering House, who has had two co-ops with Hasbro
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
