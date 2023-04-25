Previewing 2023's Imagine RIT event

A human hamster wheel, a VR headset that helps astronauts maintain their balance, animatronics. These are just three projects featured in more than 350 exhibits at this year’s Imagine RIT event. The festival will be held on Saturday and will include about 2,000 participants.

This hour, we talk to three RIT engineering students about their work, about how technology and AI are changing their fields, and how they are setting themselves up to become leaders in their industries.

Our guests:

