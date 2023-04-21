© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Activist Wendsler Nosie on a proposed mining project on Indigenous land in Arizona

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 21, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT
Joel Helfrich and Wendsler Nosie on "Connections"
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
Joel Helfrich and Wendsler Nosie on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, April 21, 2023
“Would anyone destroy Mount Sinai to drill for oil?” It’s a question asked by activist Wendsler Nosie, a former chair of the San Carlos Apache Tribe. Nosie has been living in two caves in Oak Flat, the site of a proposed mining project in Arizona. Experts predict the project would produce about 40 billion pounds of copper over the next four decades; copper has a role in advancing green energy. But if the project moves forward, it would disturb land that is sacred to the Apache people. NPR reports that this dispute has put the Biden administration in a bind – trying to balance respect for Indigenous peoples with strides toward a cleaner energy future.

Nosie in the Rochester area this week for a series of events, and he is our guest this hour. In studio:

  • Wendsler Nosie, Oak Flat activist, and former chair of the San Carlos Apache Tribe
