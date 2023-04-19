© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Solving the mystery of menopause

By Megan Mack,
Jasmin Singer
Published April 19, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT
Katie Bowen and guest host Jasmin Singer on Connections
Katie Bowen and guest host Jasmin Singer on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Guest host Jasmin Singer will attempt to remove some of the mystery of menopause by digging deeper into myriad possible symptoms and available treatments for patients who are experiencing menopause – and its precursor, perimenopause.

We’ll attempt to clear up some misconceptions due to inaccurate reporting on past research and also share current research on the subject. Our guests:

  • Katie Bowen, Television Editor
  • Dr. Susan Reed, Professor Emeritus and Vice Chair of Research of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Washington Medicine
Connections
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Jasmin Singer
Jasmin Singer (she/they) is WXXI's Weekend Edition host. She's also the author of "The VegNews Guide to Being a Fabulous Vegan" and "Always Too Much and Never Enough." She's the co-host of the "Our Hen House" podcast. After living in New York City for nearly 20 years, then trying out West Hollywood for size, Jasmin and her wife are climate refugees who found their way to Rochester.
