Solving the mystery of menopause
Guest host Jasmin Singer will attempt to remove some of the mystery of menopause by digging deeper into myriad possible symptoms and available treatments for patients who are experiencing menopause – and its precursor, perimenopause.
We’ll attempt to clear up some misconceptions due to inaccurate reporting on past research and also share current research on the subject. Our guests:
- Katie Bowen, Television Editor
- Dr. Susan Reed, Professor Emeritus and Vice Chair of Research of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Washington Medicine