The history of the LGBTQ+ movement in Rochester

By Megan Mack,
Jasmin Singer
Published April 18, 2023 at 2:48 PM EDT
Gerry Szymanski, Andrew Moran and guest host Jasmin Singer on Connections
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
Gerry Szymanski, Andrew Moran and guest host Jasmin Singer on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

The history of the LGBTQ+ movement in Rochester is a long one, as is evidenced by the very timely nomination of Todd Union into the national and state historic registrations.

From the founding of the Rochester Gay Liberation Front in 1970, to the lesbians who spearheaded safe houses for gay men during the height of the AIDS crisis, this city has had a robust rainbow community for decades.

Guest host Jasmin Singer leads a deep-dive into Rochester’s queer history – also touching on current campaigns and issues impacting the community, and how we can learn from past mistakes – and successes – to move forward toward equity for all genders and sexual orientations. Our guests:

