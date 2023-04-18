© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Shifting from an extractive to a regenerative economy for the region

By Megan Mack,
Jasmin Singer
Published April 18, 2023 at 2:51 PM EDT
Abby McHugh-Grifa and guest host Jasmin Singer on Connections
Julie Williams
/
WXXI
Abby McHugh-Grifa and guest host Jasmin Singer on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Regenerative economies operate in harmony with nature to create sustainable systems that support life, renew the environment, and value natural resources – all while fostering economic growth.

This episode of Connections will take a deeper look into shifting from an extractive to a regenerative economy for the region and what that would mean for the local communities – particularly in regard to creating more income equality.

There will be exploration into how that shift will benefit the environment as a whole, with an additional focus on correcting course regarding climate change. Guest host Jasmin Singer will discuss the details of regenerative economies, as well as review local opportunities for shifting to a more circular structure. Our guests:

Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Jasmin Singer
Jasmin Singer (she/they) is WXXI's Weekend Edition host. She's also the author of "The VegNews Guide to Being a Fabulous Vegan" and "Always Too Much and Never Enough." She's the co-host of the "Our Hen House" podcast. After living in New York City for nearly 20 years, then trying out West Hollywood for size, Jasmin and her wife are climate refugees who found their way to Rochester.
