Regenerative economies operate in harmony with nature to create sustainable systems that support life, renew the environment, and value natural resources – all while fostering economic growth.

This episode of Connections will take a deeper look into shifting from an extractive to a regenerative economy for the region and what that would mean for the local communities – particularly in regard to creating more income equality.

There will be exploration into how that shift will benefit the environment as a whole, with an additional focus on correcting course regarding climate change. Guest host Jasmin Singer will discuss the details of regenerative economies, as well as review local opportunities for shifting to a more circular structure. Our guests:

