Connections

The latest in prostate cancer screening, research, and treatment

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 17, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT
Tim Louis Macaluso and guest host Eric Logan on "Connections"
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
Tim Louis Macaluso and guest host Eric Logan on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, April 17, 2023
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

According to the American Cancer Society, about one in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during his lifetime. Other than skin cancer, it is the most common cancer in American men.

What are the options for treatment? And what should we understand regarding screening, research, and outcomes?

Guest host Eric Logan leads a discussion about the latest in prostate cancer diagnosis and treatment, and we hear from patients who share their stories. Our guests:

  • Michael Cummings, M.D., assistant professor in the Department of Radiation Oncology at the University of Rochester Medical Center 
  • Phillip Rappold, M.D., Ph.D., researcher and surgeon in the Department of Urology at the University of Rochester Medical Center 
  • Tim Louis Macaluso, prostate cancer patient, and former longtime reporter at CITY Newspaper
