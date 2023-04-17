© 2023 WXXI News
Discussing the future of American malls

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 17, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT
Roger Sutphen, Mike Kauffman, Josh Miles and guest host Eric Logan on "Connections"
Four new retailers and one restaurant are opening in Eastview Mall this spring. It’s a move that doesn’t reflect broader trends in recent years when it comes to malls.

In the 1980s, there were more than 2500 indoor shopping malls in this country; now, there are fewer than 700. If the trend continues, experts predict there to be as few as 150 indoor malls in the next 10 years.

This hour, guest host Eric Logan leads a discussion about the future of malls and the American shopping experience. Our guests:

