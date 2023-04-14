Author and New Yorker staff writer Susan Orlean has a profound ability to note things about people, places, and animals that others seem to miss. This ability has led to a career as a prolific writer.

Orlean is the author of a number of books, including “On Animals,” “The Library Book,” and “The Orchid Thief,” and has been a staff writer for the New Yorker since 1992. She’ll be in Rochester later this month as a guest of the Pittsford Community Library, but first, we talk with her about her craft; about the state of journalism, social media, and AI; about the role of libraries; and more.

Our guests:

