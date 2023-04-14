© 2023 WXXI News
Author and New Yorker staff writer Susan Orlean

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 14, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT
Author and New Yorker staff writer Susan Orlean has a profound ability to note things about people, places, and animals that others seem to miss. This ability has led to a career as a prolific writer.

Orlean is the author of a number of books, including “On Animals,” “The Library Book,” and “The Orchid Thief,” and has been a staff writer for the New Yorker since 1992. She’ll be in Rochester later this month as a guest of the Pittsford Community Library, but first, we talk with her about her craft; about the state of journalism, social media, and AI; about the role of libraries; and more.

Our guests:

Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
