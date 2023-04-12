What do young people need when it comes to digital literacy education?
“Think before you post!” “Don’t sext!” “Stand up to cyberbullies!” These are common messages adults share with adolescents when it comes to social media and life in the digital world. But the co-authors of a book titled, “Behind Their Screens: What Teens are Facing (and Adults are Missing),” say these messages fall short. So what do young people need when it comes to digital literacy education?
Carrie James is a Harvard researcher and one of the co-authors of the book. She’ll give a talk next week at Hobart and William Smith Colleges. This hour, she previews that discussion with us on Connections. Our guests:
- Carrie James, Ph.D., research associate and principal investigator at Harvard’s Project Zero, and co-author of “Behind Their Screens: What Teens are Facing (and Adults are Missing)”
- Anthony Pisani, Ph.D., associate professor of psychiatry and pediatrics at the University of Rochester Medical Center, and founder of SafeSide Prevention
- Cara Pisani, 15-year-old high school junior in Greece