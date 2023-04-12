“Think before you post!” “Don’t sext!” “Stand up to cyberbullies!” These are common messages adults share with adolescents when it comes to social media and life in the digital world. But the co-authors of a book titled, “Behind Their Screens: What Teens are Facing (and Adults are Missing),” say these messages fall short. So what do young people need when it comes to digital literacy education?

Carrie James is a Harvard researcher and one of the co-authors of the book. She’ll give a talk next week at Hobart and William Smith Colleges. This hour, she previews that discussion with us on Connections. Our guests:

