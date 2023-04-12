© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

DC Central Kitchen founder Robert Egger on how food can be used as a tool to fight poverty

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 12, 2023 at 3:07 PM EDT
Mitch Gruber and Robert Egger on "Connections"
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
Mitch Gruber and Robert Egger on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, April 12, 2023
How can food be used as a tool to fight poverty? DC Central Kitchen is a nonprofit organization that provides culinary job training, creates living wage jobs, and delivers food to those who are most in need. Robert Egger was a young nightclub manager when he founded the organization in 1989. His model included picking up waste food and turning it into balanced meals for shelters. His process included training people who were unemployed and faced high barriers to employment for jobs in the culinary arts. It worked, and now Egger speaks across the country about DC Central Kitchen’s work and how it has expanded.

What can Rochester learn from that work? Egger is visiting the region to help answer that question, but first, he joins us on Connections. Our guests:

For information about Robert Egger's event at St. John Fisher College, click here. For information about his event at Hobart and William Smith Colleges, click here.

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
