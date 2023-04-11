How can native plants save ecosystems and combat climate change?

How can we save the birds and the bees? A recent report shows that nearly 70 species of birds in the U.S. have lost at least half of their populations in the last 50 years. The North American Bird Conservation Initiative says these “Tipping Point” species are “on track to lose another 50 percent of their populations in the same time frame if conservation efforts do not improve.” This news comes as more than 40 percent of insect species face decline or extinction.

So what groups and individuals do to help preserve ecosystems? Experts say native plants could contribute to addressing these issues, while also combatting climate change. We discuss the role of native plants with our guests:

