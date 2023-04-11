© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

How can native plants save ecosystems and combat climate change?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 11, 2023 at 2:45 PM EDT
Noreen Riordan and Ellen Henry on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Noreen Riordan and Ellen Henry on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, April 11, 2023
How can we save the birds and the bees? A recent report shows that nearly 70 species of birds in the U.S. have lost at least half of their populations in the last 50 years. The North American Bird Conservation Initiative says these “Tipping Point” species are “on track to lose another 50 percent of their populations in the same time frame if conservation efforts do not improve.” This news comes as more than 40 percent of insect species face decline or extinction.

So what groups and individuals do to help preserve ecosystems? Experts say native plants could contribute to addressing these issues, while also combatting climate change. We discuss the role of native plants with our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
