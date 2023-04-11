Discussing the latest in local and state recycling laws and policies
A new state law could make it easier to recycle in New York. The law removes fees for recycling, making it easier to drop off items at smaller locations, which previous required fees.
Whenever we talk recycling on this program, we learn something new. Our guests walk us through the latest regarding what can be recycled and what cannot, and we discuss a new electronics recycling partnership in Irondequoit. Our guests:
- Mike Garland, director of the Monroe County Department of Environmental Services
- Tina Stephens, education coordinator for the Monroe County Department of Environmental Services
- Adam Shine, president of Sunnking Electronics Recycling