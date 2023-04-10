Lyle Rubin, author of “Pain Is Weakness Leaving the Body: A Marine's Unbecoming"

Lyle Rubin is a Marine veteran who says his time in the armed forces utterly changed him.

Rubin entered the Marines as part of a so-called 9/11 generation – a believer in the American mission abroad. He exited with transformed views about American empire, war, and masculinity.

His book is called “Pain Is Weakness Leaving the Body: A Marine's Unbecoming.” Rubin is our guest for the hour:

