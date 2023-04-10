© 2023 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Lyle Rubin, author of “Pain Is Weakness Leaving the Body: A Marine's Unbecoming"

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 10, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT
Lyle Rubin
Provided
Lyle Rubin
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Lyle Rubin is a Marine veteran who says his time in the armed forces utterly changed him.

Rubin entered the Marines as part of a so-called 9/11 generation – a believer in the American mission abroad. He exited with transformed views about American empire, war, and masculinity.

His book is called “Pain Is Weakness Leaving the Body: A Marine's Unbecoming.” Rubin is our guest for the hour:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack