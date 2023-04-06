© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Is there a viable plan for a green energy transition?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 6, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT
Kevin Schulte and Sue Hughes-Smith on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Kevin Schulte and Sue Hughes-Smith on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, April 6, 2023
Republican candidate for Monroe County Executive, Mark Assini, recently said on Connections that we can't rush too quickly into a green energy future. That's because, Assini said, there is no plan to scale up energies that serve as cleaner options than fossil fuels.

His remarks caught the attention of legislators and industry leaders, who address whether there is a viable plan for an energy transition. Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
