Is there a viable plan for a green energy transition?
Republican candidate for Monroe County Executive, Mark Assini, recently said on Connections that we can't rush too quickly into a green energy future. That's because, Assini said, there is no plan to scale up energies that serve as cleaner options than fossil fuels.
His remarks caught the attention of legislators and industry leaders, who address whether there is a viable plan for an energy transition. Our guests:
- Kevin Schulte, CEO of GreenSpark Solar
- Sue Hughes-Smith, Monroe County Legislator in District 14, and adjunct professor in environmental policy at local colleges