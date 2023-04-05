© 2023 WXXI News
NYS Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli on reviewing New York nursing homes following the pandemic scandal

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 5, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT
Following New York State’s nursing home scandal during the pandemic, what changes have been made? New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli is warning that those who don’t learn from the past are doomed to repeat it. His office is launching a fresh review that will determine whether nursing homes are better positioned to care for residents, and whether the state is more transparent with the public.

We discuss it with our guests:

