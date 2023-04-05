© 2023 WXXI News
Discussing the implications of former President Trump's indictment

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 5, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT
Former President Donald Trump was arraigned in a New York City courtroom on Tuesday. Trump is charged with more than 30 felony counts. This marks the first time a former U.S. President has faced criminal charges.

We’re joined by University of Rochester political science professor Lawrence Rothenberg to discuss the implications of Trump’s indictment. Our guest:

  • Lawrence Rothenberg, Ph.D., Corrigan-Minehan Professor of Political Science, and director of the W. Allen Wallis Institute of Political Economy at the University of Rochester
