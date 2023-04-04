© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Discussing the American Academy of Pediatrics' new obesity guidelines

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 4, 2023
What should we do about the increasing prevalence of obesity in American children? The American Academy of Pediatrics released a new set of guidelines this winter. Its stance is that obesity should be described as a disease – something that is not a child’s fault – and something that requires different interventions. For some kids, that’s nutritional instruction and parental guidance. For teenagers as young as 13, that might be bariatric surgery. Critics have said the guidelines could cause eating disorders and question how young is too young for certain strategies.

Our guests discuss it:

  • Stephen Cook, M.D., associate professor of pediatrics and internal medicine at the University of Rochester and Golisano Children’s Hospital
  • Jill Chodak, clinical dietitian with the Center for Community Health and Prevention at the University of Rochester Medical Center
  • Holly Russell, M.D., associate professor of family medicine and medical director for the Center for Community Health and Prevention at the University of Rochester Medical Center
  • Kristal Hartman, vice chair of the board of directors for the Obesity Action Coalition
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
