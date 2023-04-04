© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

2018 NYS Teacher of the Year Christopher Albrecht on connecting students to the world outside the classroom

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 4, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT
Christopher Albrecht on "Connections"
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
Christopher Albrecht on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, April 4, 2023
We’re joined by the 2018 New York State Teacher of the Year. Throughout his decades-long career, Christopher Albrecht has helped students and fellow teachers navigate great change in the education system. The past few years have been no exception. Albrecht has also embraced experiential learning, both for himself and his students. For the last four years, he has spent his summers working with the National Park Service and has found ways to connect his classroom to that work.

Albrecht joins us for the hour to discuss these efforts and to weigh in on the current state of the teaching profession. Our guest:

  • Christopher Albrecht, 2018 New York State Teacher of the Year, 4th grade teacher at the Fred W. Hill School in the Brockport Central School District, and National Park service ranger
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
