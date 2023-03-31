© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Should there be a pause in the development of artificial intelligence?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 31, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT
Should the development of artificial intelligence (AI) be put on pause? Elon Musk and a group of more than 1,000 industry and AI experts signed an open letter, calling for at least a six-month pause. In the letter, they cite potential risks to society.

We discuss the proposed pause and how best to proceed with AI. What standards and regulations should be considered? Is the current public discourse about AI effective or should it be handled in a different way? Our guests weigh in:

  • Jeffrey Allan, director of the Institute for Technology, Artificial Intelligence, and Society at Nazareth College
  • Roger Dube, Ph.D., physicist and emeritus professor at RIT
  • Pengcheng Shi, Ph.D., associate dean for research and scholarship and Ph.D. program director in the Department of Computing and Information Sciences at the Golisano College of Computing and Information Sciences at RIT
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
