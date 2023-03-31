Should there be a pause in the development of artificial intelligence?

Should the development of artificial intelligence (AI) be put on pause? Elon Musk and a group of more than 1,000 industry and AI experts signed an open letter, calling for at least a six-month pause. In the letter, they cite potential risks to society.

We discuss the proposed pause and how best to proceed with AI. What standards and regulations should be considered? Is the current public discourse about AI effective or should it be handled in a different way? Our guests weigh in:

