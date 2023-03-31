© 2023 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Discussing issues affecting the transgender community in 2023

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 31, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT
Patrick Pitoni, Nadia Hiller, and Nannette Hiller on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Patrick Pitoni, Nadia Hiller, and Nannette Hiller on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, March 31, 2023
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

March 31 is International Transgender Day of Visibility. The goal is to honor the transgender community, and to raise awareness of issues affecting transgender people and the discrimination they face.

According to Trillium Health, the organization’s Transgender Center of Excellence has seen remarkable growth. The center treated five patients in 2013, and now has more than 1,700.

This hour, we discuss a range of subjects with our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack