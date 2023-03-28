Discussing small business owners' concerns about the proposed Extended Producer Responsibility Act

China is taking a lot less plastic from the United States and other countries. That has led to a great deal of debate about how we use packaging. One proposed solution is something called the Extended Producer Responsibility Act. It would place some of the responsibility on producers of plastic and glass packaging to cover the costs downstream. But while so much focus is on plastic, New York’s distilling and wine industries are deeply concerned about the ability of small businesses to handle this change.

