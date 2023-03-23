Can music help teens and young adults struggling with mental health challenges?

Five years ago, two suicides rocked the world of popular music. First, Chris Cornell died. He was the lead singer of Soundgarden. Two months later, his friend Chester Bennington, the lead singer of Linkin Park, also died. Their deaths added urgency to conversations about mental health, particularly among teenagers and young adults.

This weekend, a kind of tribute event will focus on music and suicide prevention. So why are young people self-reporting such poor mental health? How much can music help? Our guests:

