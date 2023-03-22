© 2023 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Exploring the "reverse Scooby-Doo" theory of tech innovation

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 22, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT
Max Irwin on "Connections"
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
Max Irwin on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

We explore the "reverse Scooby-Doo" theory of tech innovation with its creator, Dave Karpf, a professor at George Washington University. You know how Scooby-Doo villains always complained, "I would have gotten away with it, if not for you meddling kids!"? Well, Karpf writes that many tech innovators WILL, in fact, get away with it if not for us meddling kids. More specifically, Karpf writes that the lay public is often told that technology changes like AI are inevitable, can't be stopped, and will bring a fabulous future if we simply embrace them and roll out the red carpet. But is AI, for example, inevitable? Is there any mechanism for the non-tech world to intervene?

We discuss what's coming, and what's possible. Our guests:

  • David Karpf, professor of media and public affairs at George Washington University
  • Max Irwin, founder of Max.IO, an AI product development company
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack