Climate migrants discuss what drew them from the west coast to Western New York
The idea that people will move to Western New York because of climate change is not simply a future possibility; turns out, it's already happening. The numbers are small, but could portend a much more significant surge in the future, assuming trends aren't arrested.
We meet a group of people who chose the Rochester area after dealing with wildfires and other climate impacts on the west coast. Our guests:
- Jasmin Singer, climate migrant from California, Weekend Edition host at WXXI News, author of “The VegNews Guide to Being a Fabulous Vegan” and “Always Too Much and Never Enough,” and co-founder of the podcast, “Our Hen House”
- Moore Rhys, climate migrant from California, and assistant director of the Office of the Human Research Protection Program at UCLA
- Melissa Ray, climate migrant from Oregon
- Nate Salpeter, climate migrants from California, and co-founder of Sweet Farm, a nonprofit animal sanctuary