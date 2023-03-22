© 2023 WXXI News
Climate migrants discuss what drew them from the west coast to Western New York

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 22, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT
The idea that people will move to Western New York because of climate change is not simply a future possibility; turns out, it's already happening. The numbers are small, but could portend a much more significant surge in the future, assuming trends aren't arrested.

We meet a group of people who chose the Rochester area after dealing with wildfires and other climate impacts on the west coast. Our guests:

  • Jasmin Singer, climate migrant from California, Weekend Edition host at WXXI News, author of “The VegNews Guide to Being a Fabulous Vegan” and “Always Too Much and Never Enough,” and co-founder of the podcast, “Our Hen House”
  • Moore Rhys, climate migrant from California, and assistant director of the Office of the Human Research Protection Program at UCLA
  • Melissa Ray, climate migrant from Oregon
  • Nate Salpeter, climate migrants from California, and co-founder of Sweet Farm, a nonprofit animal sanctuary
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
