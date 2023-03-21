© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Discussing California's so-called "bacon law" and what it would mean for farmers and consumers, if enacted

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 21, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT
A so-called “bacon-law” in California could change how farmers and animal product producers raise their animals. In 2018, more than 60 percent of voters approved Proposition 12. The measure establishes regulations for how pigs and other animals are housed and treated. It also prevents meat and eggs produced in other states that don’t follow those restrictions from being sold in California. The measure has made its way to the Supreme Court and is on hold until a decision is released.

This hour, we discuss Proposition 12, what it covers, and what it would mean for farmers and consumers in California and across the country, if enacted. Our guests:

