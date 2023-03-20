How can communities and residents contribute to the UN's 30x30 biodiversity pledge?
During a United Nations biodiversity conference last year, countries made a pledge to protect at least 30 percent of the planet's land and water by 2030. How can local entities and residents help achieve that goal?
We discuss efforts and ideas with our guests:
- Margot Fass, M.D., founder and CEO of A Frog House, activist, artist, author, educator, presenter, and psychiatrist
- Robert Corby, former mayor of the Village of Pittsford
- Mark Wochner, founder and CEO of AdBm Technologies