© 2023 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Recapping 2023's "If All Rochester Wrote the Same Song"

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 17, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT
Electric bass guitar player hands, live music
Eugene Sergeev/evannovostro
/
stock.adobe.com
Bass guitar stock photo
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

“What Did I Miss?” That’s the title of at least 80 new songs written by Rochester-area songwriters. The songs were submitted as part of the annual “If All Rochester Wrote the Same Song” event, which challenges local artists to write an original song with the same title. 17 songs made the final cut and were performed on March 12.

This hour, we talk to the event’s organizers and a few of the songwriters about their process and their music. Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack