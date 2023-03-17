Discussing how fentanyl is complicating efforts to help people struggling with addiction
The explosion of fentanyl has complicated the efforts to help people with addiction. Those who work in the advocacy field say that addiction is now closely intertwined with mental illness and homelessness. They join us to discuss what they’re seeing in Rochester and Western New York.
Our guests:
- Christopher Abert, executive director of New York Recovery Alliance
- Paul Baker, CFO of Substance Overdose Awareness Recovery Services (SOARS)
- Stephanie L. Forrester, board president and co-founder of Recovery All Ways, board member for New York Recovery Alliance, and peer advocate for Person Centered Housing Options
- Gary Harding, board member at large for Recovery All Ways