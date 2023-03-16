© 2023 WXXI News
Nazareth College's Jeffrey Allan on the future of artificial intelligence

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 16, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT
Jeff Allan on "Connections"
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
Jeff Allan on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, March 16, 2023
Colleges and universities are quickly trying to adapt to the rapid advances in artificial intelligence (AI). Nazareth College has a new director of the Institute for Technology, Artificial Intelligence, and Society. Jeffrey Allan’s experience as a psychologist and working with Fortune 500 companies and Silicon Valley startups has put him in a position to discuss AI from various angles: ethics; mental health; politics; and capital markets.

We talk to him about his work and the future of AI. Our guest:

  • Jeffrey Allan, director of the Institute for Technology, Artificial Intelligence, and Society at Nazareth College
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
