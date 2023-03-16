Nazareth College's Jeffrey Allan on the future of artificial intelligence

Colleges and universities are quickly trying to adapt to the rapid advances in artificial intelligence (AI). Nazareth College has a new director of the Institute for Technology, Artificial Intelligence, and Society. Jeffrey Allan’s experience as a psychologist and working with Fortune 500 companies and Silicon Valley startups has put him in a position to discuss AI from various angles: ethics; mental health; politics; and capital markets.

We talk to him about his work and the future of AI. Our guest:

