© 2023 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Discussing the health and future of midsize and regional banks following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 15, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT
Chuck Wade on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Chuck Wade on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), there has been speculation regarding the health and future of midsize and regional banks. According to the New York Times, SVB’s failure “sent the stocks of more than a dozen small and midsize banks reeling on Monday, but they rebounded on Tuesday.”

This hour, we talk with financial experts about the takeaways from SVB’s collapse and what banking customers need to know. Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack