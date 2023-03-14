© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Exploring the City of Rochester's public arts programs

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 14, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT
(foreground) Aria Camaione-Lind and Kevin Kelley; (background) Kelly Cheatle and Shawn Dunwoody on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Aria Camaione-Lind and Kevin Kelley; (background) Kelly Cheatle and Shawn Dunwoody on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, March 14, 2023
The City of Rochester has launched opportunities for local artists and community members to engage in public arts initiatives. The Percent for the Arts program designates one percent of the total development costs of the City’s qualifying capital (infrastructure) projects to help fund public art in the community. In the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 fiscal years, that amounted to $236,000 each year. The City is also launching its ArtsBloom project, which will invest $100,000 in arts education, performance, and temporary art. This hour, we discuss the programs, their goals, and their anticipated impact with our guests:

  • Kevin Kelley, manager of the Office of City Planning for the City of Rochester
  • Shawn Dunwoody, visual consultant and co-chair of the City of Rochester’s Arts & Creative Community Committee (AC3)
  • Aria Camaione-Lind, principal and CEO of Aria Strategies, which is administering the My Rochester mural art project
  • Tamara Leigh, founder of Blaque/OUT Consulting, which is administering the My Rochester mural art project
  • Kelly Cheatle, co-founder of Roc Arts United, which is administering the LOCUS:FOCUS mosaic project
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
