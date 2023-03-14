Exploring the City of Rochester's public arts programs

The City of Rochester has launched opportunities for local artists and community members to engage in public arts initiatives. The Percent for the Arts program designates one percent of the total development costs of the City’s qualifying capital (infrastructure) projects to help fund public art in the community. In the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 fiscal years, that amounted to $236,000 each year. The City is also launching its ArtsBloom project, which will invest $100,000 in arts education, performance, and temporary art. This hour, we discuss the programs, their goals, and their anticipated impact with our guests:



Kevin Kelley, manager of the Office of City Planning for the City of Rochester

Shawn Dunwoody, visual consultant and co-chair of the City of Rochester’s Arts & Creative Community Committee (AC3)

Aria Camaione-Lind, principal and CEO of Aria Strategies, which is administering the My Rochester mural art project

Tamara Leigh, founder of Blaque/OUT Consulting, which is administering the My Rochester mural art project

Kelly Cheatle, co-founder of Roc Arts United, which is administering the LOCUS:FOCUS mosaic project