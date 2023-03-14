© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Discussing Monroe County's proposed Active Transportation Plan

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 14, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT
Bike ride Genesee River
Max Schulte
/
WXXI News
Reconnect Rochester is leading a series of bike rides this summer where they'll show people how to navigate the city by bicycle. The first ride went from Maplewood Park to High Falls along the Genesee River.
Do you think Monroe County is walkable and bikeable? The County is looking for public feedback on its proposed Active Transportation Plan, which will provide equity-focused changes to non-motorized transportation networks. What kinds of policies and infrastructure would you like to see?

We discuss that question with our guests:

