Discussing Monroe County's proposed Active Transportation Plan
Do you think Monroe County is walkable and bikeable? The County is looking for public feedback on its proposed Active Transportation Plan, which will provide equity-focused changes to non-motorized transportation networks. What kinds of policies and infrastructure would you like to see?
We discuss that question with our guests:
- Susan Hughes-Smith, Monroe County Legislator, District 14
- Scott MacRae, M.D., advisor for Reconnect Rochester, and longtime cycling advocate
- Renée Stetzer, board member for Reconnect Rochester, who serves on the Monroe County Active Transportation Plan Advisory Committee