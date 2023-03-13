Discussing comedy, free speech, and the legacy of comedian Lenny Bruce
A new production at the JCC CenterStage tells the story of comedian Lenny Bruce. Considered both groundbreaking and controversial, Bruce was known for comedy that pushed boundaries; he was charged numerous times with obscenity, going all the way to the Illinois Supreme Court.
This hour, we preview the performance and discuss comedy, free speech, and where the line should be drawn – if at all. Our guests:
- Ronnie Marmo, star of “I’m Not a Comedian…I’m Lenny Bruce”
- Todd Youngman, stand-up comedian
- Joe Mantagna, director of “I’m Not a Comedian…I’m Lenny Bruce”
- Ron Collins, retired law professor, co-author of “The Trials of Lenny Bruce,” and attorney who worked to secure a posthumous pardon for Lenny Bruce in 2003
- Bob Corn-Revere, First Amendment specialist, partner at Davis Wright Tremaine LLP in Washington, D.C., and attorney who worked to secure a posthumous pardon for Lenny Bruce in 2003