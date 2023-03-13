© 2023 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Discussing comedy, free speech, and the legacy of comedian Lenny Bruce

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 13, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT
Todd Youngman and Ronnie Marmo on "Connections
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
Todd Youngman and Ronnie Marmo on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, March 13, 2023
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

A new production at the JCC CenterStage tells the story of comedian Lenny Bruce. Considered both groundbreaking and controversial, Bruce was known for comedy that pushed boundaries; he was charged numerous times with obscenity, going all the way to the Illinois Supreme Court.

This hour, we preview the performance and discuss comedy, free speech, and where the line should be drawn – if at all. Our guests:

  • Ronnie Marmo, star of “I’m Not a Comedian…I’m Lenny Bruce”
  • Todd Youngman, stand-up comedian
  • Joe Mantagna, director of “I’m Not a Comedian…I’m Lenny Bruce”
  • Ron Collins, retired law professor, co-author of “The Trials of Lenny Bruce,” and attorney who worked to secure a posthumous pardon for Lenny Bruce in 2003
  • Bob Corn-Revere, First Amendment specialist, partner at Davis Wright Tremaine LLP in Washington, D.C., and attorney who worked to secure a posthumous pardon for Lenny Bruce in 2003
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack