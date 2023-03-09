Discussing the state of minority- and women-owned businesses in Monroe County

When you think about the organizations and companies from which you or your workplace or school make purchases, how many of those vendors are minority or women-owned? According to the National Minority Supplier Development Council, “minorities represent 34 percent of the population of the United States, but minority businesses represent only 21 percent of total businesses…and three percent of total corporate purchases.”

A local summit recently addressed minority and women-owned business development in the county and how to support them. Our guests share what they learned:

