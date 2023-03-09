© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Discussing the state of minority- and women-owned businesses in Monroe County

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 9, 2023 at 3:08 PM EST
Adobe Stock Woman is packing handmade candles for selling in own home decor studio. Blurred background
Kostiantyn
/
stock.adobe.com
In this stock photo, a woman is packing candles for her home décor business.
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

When you think about the organizations and companies from which you or your workplace or school make purchases, how many of those vendors are minority or women-owned? According to the National Minority Supplier Development Council, “minorities represent 34 percent of the population of the United States, but minority businesses represent only 21 percent of total businesses…and three percent of total corporate purchases.”

A local summit recently addressed minority and women-owned business development in the county and how to support them. Our guests share what they learned:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
