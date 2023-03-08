© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Local Republicans on the future of their party at the national level

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 8, 2023 at 2:30 PM EST
Aaron Baker, David Dunning, and Mark Assini
Aaron Baker, David Dunning, and Mark Assini on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, March 8, 2023
The Conservative Political Action Conference just wrapped up, with some of the leading Republican presidential contenders taking the stage. Donald Trump failed to fill the room, but other, younger leaders attracted attention. Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley wants to become the United States' first female president.

Our guests take stock of their party and the future of its leadership:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
