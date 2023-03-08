© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

How might artificial intelligence make life better?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 8, 2023 at 2:27 PM EST
Jeff Knauss, entrepreneur, angel investor, and restauranteur Aaron Gordon
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Jeff Knauss and Aaron Gordon on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, March 8, 2023
Will artificial intelligence, or AI, bring a bounty of improvements to our world? Lately there's been a lot of discussion about the potential negative impact of AI in the future. Evan is an admitted AI curmudgeon. This hour is a kind of intervention. Can some of AI's biggest fans convince Evan to embrace the AI future? How will it make life better?

We find out with our guests:

  • Jeff Knauss, entrepreneur, angel investor, and restauranteur
  • Aaron Gordon, founder and CEO of Optic Sky Productions, and co-founder and COO of Synapse Virtual Production
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
