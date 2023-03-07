Discussing proposed state laws could affect what's taught at public universities
In the Florida State Legislature, Bill 999 bars public universities from teaching any material that constitutes “identity politics.” Similar versions of this bill are appearing in more than a dozen state legislatures. Many professors in higher education have objected, but how would these laws actually work? How would, for example, history professors have to adjust what they teach?
We find out from someone who has been teaching for many years:
- Michael Oberg, distinguished professor of history and director of the Geneseo Center for Local and Municipal History at SUNY Geneseo