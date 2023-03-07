Carolyn Delvecchio Hoffman shares her story
We sit down with Monroe County Legislator Carolyn Delvecchio Hoffman. But we’re not talking politics. Delvecchio Hoffman has a remarkable story to share. Her background shaped much of her life and her values today. She’s also the niece of acclaimed actor Philip Seymour Hoffman, and has advocated for overdose prevention since his death. She shares her story with us on Connections.
Our guest:
- Carolyn Delvecchio Hoffman, community advocate and Monroe County Legislator