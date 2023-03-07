© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Carolyn Delvecchio Hoffman shares her story

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 7, 2023 at 3:00 PM EST
Carolyn Delvecchio Hoffman on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Carolyn Delvecchio Hoffman on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, March 7, 2023
We sit down with Monroe County Legislator Carolyn Delvecchio Hoffman. But we’re not talking politics. Delvecchio Hoffman has a remarkable story to share. Her background shaped much of her life and her values today. She’s also the niece of acclaimed actor Philip Seymour Hoffman, and has advocated for overdose prevention since his death. She shares her story with us on Connections.

Our guest:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
