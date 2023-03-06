What is the value of building a gender queer ministry?
A local minister will give a lecture at Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity School this week on the value of building a gender queer ministry. The subject of gender has become hotly politicized in recent months. We hear how the divinity school sees this issue in our community.
Our guests:
- Kishundra D. King, Ph.D., assistant professor of practical theology, and director of Black religious thought and life at Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity School
- Rev. Lane-Mairead Campbell, minister at First Universalist Church of Rochester
- Brittan Hardgers, community advocate, and producer of the documentary, "Remember Me Now"