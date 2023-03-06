© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

What is the value of building a gender queer ministry?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 6, 2023 at 2:42 PM EST
Rev. Lane-Mairead Campbell on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Rev. Lane-Mairead Campbell on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, March 3, 2023
A local minister will give a lecture at Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity School this week on the value of building a gender queer ministry. The subject of gender has become hotly politicized in recent months. We hear how the divinity school sees this issue in our community.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
