© 2023 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Is now a good time to open a restaurant?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 3, 2023 at 1:51 PM EST
Barbara Glassman and Kayla Sandoval on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Barbara Glassman and Kayla Sandoval on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, March 3, 2023
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Is now a good time to open a restaurant in the Rochester region? We talk with a new business owner about the state of the scene. We also hear from established restaurant owners who have weathered the past few years.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack