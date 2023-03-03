Is now a good time to open a restaurant?
Is now a good time to open a restaurant in the Rochester region? We talk with a new business owner about the state of the scene. We also hear from established restaurant owners who have weathered the past few years.
Our guests:
- Kayla Sandoval, owner of Biscotti Brewers
- Barbara Glassman, interim president of the Commissary
- Ronnie McClive, owner of Petit Poutinerie and the Poutine Truck
- Kelly Metras, owner of Salena's, and local chapter president of the New York State Restaurant Association