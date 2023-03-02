How the state's looming teacher shortage is impacting local districts

New York State has a looming teacher shortage. That’s according to groups like the New York State Union of Teachers (NYSUT). According to NYSUT data, the state will need 180,000 new teachers in the next ten years, with big city and rural districts reporting severe shortages in many subject areas.

What does the situation look like at the local level? And how can districts recruit and retain qualified teachers? Our guests this hour discuss those questions and more:

