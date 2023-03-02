© 2023 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

How the state's looming teacher shortage is impacting local districts

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 2, 2023 at 2:38 PM EST
Adrienne Loftus on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Adrienne Loftus on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, March 2, 2023
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

New York State has a looming teacher shortage. That’s according to groups like the New York State Union of Teachers (NYSUT). According to NYSUT data, the state will need 180,000 new teachers in the next ten years, with big city and rural districts reporting severe shortages in many subject areas.

What does the situation look like at the local level? And how can districts recruit and retain qualified teachers? Our guests this hour discuss those questions and more:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack