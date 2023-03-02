© 2023 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Discussing the rise of religious nationalism

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 2, 2023 at 2:41 PM EST
Rev. Jimmy Reader, Monica Gebell, and Laurie Mahoney on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Rev. Jimmy Reader, Monica Gebell, and Laurie Mahoney on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, March 2, 2023
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Investigative reporter Katherine Stewart joins us to discuss her book on the rise of religious nationalism. She talks about the concept of “spiritual warfare,” as well as the definition of religious nationalism.

She’s coming to Rochester for an event later this month. This hour, she’s joined by fellow panelists for that event. Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack