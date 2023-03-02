Discussing the rise of religious nationalism
Investigative reporter Katherine Stewart joins us to discuss her book on the rise of religious nationalism. She talks about the concept of “spiritual warfare,” as well as the definition of religious nationalism.
She’s coming to Rochester for an event later this month. This hour, she’s joined by fellow panelists for that event. Our guests:
- Katherine Stewart, investigative journalist and author “The Power Worshippers: Inside the Dangerous Rise of Religious Nationalism”
- Rev. Jimmy Reader, retired minister and blogger
- Monica Gebell, director of community relations at the Jewish Federation of Greater Rochester
- Laurie Mahoney, community organizer and activist at Third Presbyterian Church, co-chair of Third Presbyterian Church’s Anti-Racism Task Group, co-chair of Rochester Clergy and Community United, and board member of Family Promise (formerly RAIHN)
- Rev. Rebecca Segers, pastor and head of staff at Third Presbyterian Church in Rochester