Connections

Farmers on neonicotinoids and the proposed Birds and the Bees Protection Act

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 1, 2023 at 3:34 PM EST
Noelle E. C. Evans | WXXI News
Impact Earth CEO Robert Putney holds up a handful of compost soil that has completed the almost year-long process that started out as kitchen scraps and garden refuse.
Last month on Connections, we discussed a proposed bill in the New York State Legislature that would limit the use of neonic pesticides. The Birds and the Bees Protection Act would ban the use of neonicotinoids in seed coating and ornamental plants. Research shows the use of these neurotoxic pesticides have led to mass losses of birds, bees, and other wildlife, and experts say they can impact human health. Some farmers and groups representing them say there’s another side to the story. They oppose the proposed ban and say neonics bring value to their work.

This hour, we discuss the use of neonic pesticides in agriculture with farmers on different sides of the issue. Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
