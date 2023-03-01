Discussing how the earthquake in Turkey has affected the Special Immigrant Visa program

For some Afghan refugees who served the U.S. military and are facing death threats from the Taliban, a new obstacle has hindered their safe travel to the United States. Refugees hoping to come to the U.S. on Special Immigrant Visas (SIV) must navigate red tape, but for those living in Turkey, the process has become even more backlogged due to the recent earthquake.

This hour, we talk with representatives from Keeping Our Promise, which assists refugees in the SIV program. They share the latest in their efforts:

