Discussing how the earthquake in Turkey has affected the Special Immigrant Visa program
For some Afghan refugees who served the U.S. military and are facing death threats from the Taliban, a new obstacle has hindered their safe travel to the United States. Refugees hoping to come to the U.S. on Special Immigrant Visas (SIV) must navigate red tape, but for those living in Turkey, the process has become even more backlogged due to the recent earthquake.
This hour, we talk with representatives from Keeping Our Promise, which assists refugees in the SIV program. They share the latest in their efforts:
- Ellen Smith, executive director of Keeping Our Promise
- Faheem Asfe, Afghan refugee who served the U.S. government and is now living in Turkey
- Jerry Orange, advocate who is assisting with Faheem Asfe’s SIV application process
- Mayar, Afghan refugee who served the U.S. government and is now living in Honeoye Falls
- Rasteen, Afghan refugee who served the U.S. government and is now living in Honeoye Falls