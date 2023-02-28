© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Discussing proposed new advertising rules for online sports betting

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 28, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST
The New York State Gaming Commission recently proposed new rules for advertising and marketing online sports betting. Mobile wagering generated more than a billion dollars in the state in January alone. The new rules, if enacted, would target minors and college students, and would come with standards for content and tone. At the federal level, New York Congressman Paul Tonko has proposed legislation that would ban online and electronic advertising of sports betting.

We discuss the proposed regulations with our guests:

*If you or someone you know is seeking help with problem gambling, click here or call the Finger Lakes Problem Gambling Resource Center at (585) 351-2262.

Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
