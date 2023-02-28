Discussing proposed new advertising rules for online sports betting

The New York State Gaming Commission recently proposed new rules for advertising and marketing online sports betting. Mobile wagering generated more than a billion dollars in the state in January alone. The new rules, if enacted, would target minors and college students, and would come with standards for content and tone. At the federal level, New York Congressman Paul Tonko has proposed legislation that would ban online and electronic advertising of sports betting.

We discuss the proposed regulations with our guests:



Joe Sayre, former vice president of business development for GBE Technologies

Elizabeth Toomey, team leader for the Finger Lakes Problem Gambling Resource Center

*If you or someone you know is seeking help with problem gambling, click here or call the Finger Lakes Problem Gambling Resource Center at (585) 351-2262.