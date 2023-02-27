Researcher Valery Perry on the implications Russia’s war on Ukraine has on the international community
We talk with researcher Valery Perry about the implications Russia’s war on Ukraine has on the international community. Perry is a Buffalo native now living in Bosnia. She studies political violence and extremism in Europe and Central Asia.
This hour, Perry helps us understand the dynamics of international relationships, the Western coalition and what could undermine it, and the struggles between liberalism and extremism within countries in the West. Our guest:
- Valery Perry, Ph.D., researcher/consultant and senior associate for the Democratization Policy Council in Sarajevo