Connections

Democrats on the party changing its presidential primary calendar

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 24, 2023 at 2:52 PM EST
Anthony Plonczynski-Figueroa on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Anthony Plonczynski-Figueroa on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, February 24, 2023
The Democratic Party has dramatically changed their presidential primary calendar. No longer will Iowa and New Hampshire lead off; instead, the party is prioritizing larger states with more overall diversity. Critics call it the end of retail politics; supporters have been asking for the change for a long time. So where is New York State in line?

Our guests discuss it:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
