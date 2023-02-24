Democrats on the party changing its presidential primary calendar
The Democratic Party has dramatically changed their presidential primary calendar. No longer will Iowa and New Hampshire lead off; instead, the party is prioritizing larger states with more overall diversity. Critics call it the end of retail politics; supporters have been asking for the change for a long time. So where is New York State in line?
Our guests discuss it:
- Dustin Czarny, Democratic caucus chair for the New York State of the Elections Commissioner Association
- Anthony Plonczynski-Figueroa, political consultant and executive vice chair for the Monroe County Democratic Party