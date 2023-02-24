© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

2023 Oscars preview

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 24, 2023 at 3:11 PM EST
(foreground) Jackie McGriff and Scott Pukos, and (background) Adam Lubitow and Matt DeTurck on "Connections"
(foreground) Jackie McGriff and Scott Pukos, and (background) Adam Lubitow and Matt DeTurck on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, February 24, 2023
It’s our annual Oscars preview. Our guests discuss this year’s nominations and their picks for this year’s Academy Award winners. We also discuss trends in film, what’s popular among audiences at the box office, and an Oscars trivia party at the Little Theatre.
Our guests:

  • Scott Pukos, director of communications for the Little Theatre
  • Jackie McGriff, co-founder, director, and producer of the Our Voices Project, and owner of Jackie Photography
  • Adam Lubitow, programming director for the Anomaly Film Festival
  • Matt DeTurck, events and special programming coordinator for the Little Theatre, and creative director for the Anomaly Film Festival
